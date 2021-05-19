Left Menu

Rajasthan govt declares 'Black Fungus' an epidemic

As Rajasthan is seeing a surge in the number of cases Black Fungus (Mucormycosis), the state government on Wednesday declared the disease to be considered as an epidemic in the state.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As Rajasthan is seeing a surge in the number of cases Black Fungus (Mucormycosis), the state government on Wednesday declared the disease to be considered as an epidemic in the state. The state government declared this under "The Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020".

According to sources, so far more than 130 cases of the fungal infection caused by the steroid administered in the treatment of COVID-19 infection have been reported in Delhi. On May 18, the Haryana government also formed regulations called, "The Haryana Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021".

Till now, cases of black fungus have been reported in various parts of the country including Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar. As per the Union Health Ministry, Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection.

People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma. According to the ministry, the disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. (ANI)

