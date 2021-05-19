Adheenam Mutt's college campus turned into COVID care centre

Mayiladuthurai, May 19 (PTI): The head of the Adheenam Mutt in Mayiladuthurai district inaugurated on Wednesday a COVID treatment centre with a100-bed facility at Dharmapuram.

The Mutt's arts and science college campus has been converted into thecentre to treatthe COVID-hit in the district.

Masillamani DesignaGnanasambandaParamacharya Swamigal, the head of the Mutt, inaugurated the facility and handed it over to Dr Rajasekar, Medical Superintendent of Mayiladuthurai GH.

The COVID treatment centre has been attached to the Mayiladuthurai GH at a time when its 850-bed facility is serving its full capacity now.

