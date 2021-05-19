Left Menu

19 oxygen generation plants, 12,874 concentrators among other global aid sent to states/UTs: Centre

In an effort to tackle the adverse effects of COVID-19, 12,874 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders and 19 oxygen generation plants have been delivered to states and union territories (UTs).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 18:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In an effort to tackle the adverse effects of COVID-19, 12,874 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders and 19 oxygen generation plants have been delivered to states and union territories (UTs). Besides these, the government said 9,925 ventilators/ BiPAP, and approximately 6.1 lakh Remdesivir vials were also dispatched between April 27 and May 18 to the states and UTs.

The government has been receiving international cooperation of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27 from different countries/organisations. Some major consignments were received on May 17 and 18 from Spain, Ontario, New Zealand, South Korea, and Germany. The aid included 191 oxygen concentrators, 1,399 ventilators/Bi-PAP/CPAP, and 500 infrared thermometers.

Effective immediate allocation and streamlined delivery to the recipient states/UTs and institutions is an ongoing exercise, the government said. A dedicated Coordination Cell has been created by the Union Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as international cooperation in the form of grants, aid, and donations. This Cell started functioning from April 26 and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been framed and implemented by the Ministry since May 2.

As India reels under the effects of the second wave of COVID-19, several countries have come forth to support the country by fulfilling the requirements of medical facilities. Countries like Kazakhstan, Japan, Switzerland, Canada, USA, Egypt, Indonesia, Luxembourg, Oman, South Korea, UK, USISPF, Finland, and Greece have extended help in the spirit of goodwill. (ANI)

