Health News Roundup: IOC reassures anxious Japan that Olympics will be safe; Pfizer to produce COVID-19 vaccine component in Ireland and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Malawi burns nearly 20,000 expired COVID-19 shots despite assurances on shelf life

Malawi on Wednesday destroyed 19,610 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that expired 18 days after arriving, despite assurances from the African Union (AU) and World Health Organisation (WHO) that the vaccines were safe until mid-July. A batch of 102,000 vaccines arrived on March 26, under an initiative by the AU and WHO, and they expired on April 13, leaving less than three weeks for them to be used. Malawi managed to deploy about 80 percent of them by that time.

IOC reassures anxious Japan that Olympics will be safe

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) reassured an anxious Japan on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics would be safe for athletes as well as the host community, amid mounting opposition to the Games and fears it will fuel a spike in COVID-19 cases. Speaking in Tokyo alongside senior Japanese officials, IOC chief Thomas Bach said he believed more than 80% of residents of the Olympic Village would be vaccinated or booked for vaccination ahead of the Games set to start on July 23.

Iceland entry unable to perform live at Eurovision after positive COVID test

Iceland's Eurovision entry, band Dadi on Gagnamagnid, has pulled out of the live event this weekend after a member of the group tested positive for COVID-19, although their song remains in the competition. The band was one of the top five favorites to win this year's contest held in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam according to bookmakers

U.S. will donate substantial portion of vaccines through COVAX -U.S. official

The United States will donate a significant number of COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization's COVAX scheme for distributing doses to poorer countries, the U.S. global coordinator on COVID Gayle Smith told a news conference. U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Monday that his administration will send by the end of June a total of 20 million doses of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, on top of 60 million AstraZeneca Plc doses he had already planned to give to other countries.

Pfizer to produce COVID-19 vaccine component in Ireland

Pfizer is to begin producing a key ingredient for its COVID-19 vaccine at an Irish facility for the first time, the U.S. drugmaker said in a statement on Wednesday. An existing Pfizer facility at Grange Castle in Dublin will produce "mRNA drug substance" with output to begin by the end of the year, the statement said.

Argentina's gravediggers plead for vaccines as death toll climbs

Ernesto Fabián Aguirre, a gravedigger in the Memorial cemetery in the suburbs of Argentine capital Buenos Aires, feels like he is going into battle every day as the country's coronavirus death toll mounts amid a new wave of infections. Argentina's gravediggers are threatening to strike over demands that cemetery workers burying the dead are vaccinated against COVID-19, a test for the South American country's government which has faced hold-ups to its vaccine roll-out.

UK increasingly confident that vaccines work against Indian variant

Britain is increasingly confident that vaccines work against the coronavirus variant first found in India, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, with a leading epidemiologist saying it may be spreading less quickly than at first feared. Johnson has warned that the emergence of the B.1.617.2 variant might derail his plans to lift England's lockdown fully on June 21, but on Wednesday he said the latest data had been encouraging.

Indian data suggests runaway COVID infections as deaths hit daily record

Nearly two-thirds of people tested in India have shown exposure to COVID-19, a chain of private laboratories said on Wednesday, indicating a runaway spread of the virus as the daily death toll rose to a record 4,529. India reported 267,334 new daily infections on Wednesday, taking its tally to 25.5 million, the world's second-highest after the United States, with a death toll of 283,248, health ministry data showed.

Bayer seeks approval of $2 billion plan to limit Roundup claims

Bayer AG on Wednesday will urge a U.S. judge to give preliminary approval to a controversial $2 billion settlement that would create a framework to resolve future claims that its top-selling Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. Bayer has committed up to $9.6 billion to resolve existing claims alleging that Roundup causes non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer. The class settlement would address those who get sick in the future.

Tip-offs and cold calls: Germans hustle for a COVID-19 shot

Against its stereotype of order, Germany's vaccine rollout has descended into a frenzy as people turn to tip-offs, online message boards, and cold calls to doctors in a scramble to get a COVID-19 shot. Hampered by a shortage of supply, Germany started by vaccinating its oldest and most vulnerable citizens and has been gradually expanding shots to priority professions such as teachers and those working in critical infrastructure.

