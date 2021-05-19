JSW opens 1000-bed oxygenated Covid care hospital in K'taka

JSW Group on Wednesday launched a 1,000-bed oxygenated Covid care hospital at Toranagallu in Ballari district of Karnataka.

It was inaugurated virtually by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

''This is one of the country's biggest Covid care facilities with a dedicated 4.8-km-long oxygen pipeline originating from its steel factory and supplying medical oxygen directly to the hospital for treatment of patients,'' a company statement said.

The healthcare facility was constructed in just 15 days, said the company which created it in collaboration with the district administration of Ballari.

The hospital has medical equipment for critical care, pharmacy as well as supported by kitchen and laundry services, the statement said.

The Ballari district administration would be managing the hospital with the help of 700 personnel across three shifts, comprising doctors/specialists, nurses, paramedics, supervisors, and non-medical staff, it was stated.

