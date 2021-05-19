Sikkim reports 266 more COVID cases, 2 fresh fatalities

Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload has gone up to 11,955 after 266 more people tested positive for coronavirus, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

Two fresh fatalities also increased the death toll to 214.

The small Himalayan state has 3,092 active cases.

While 8439 patients have recovered from the disease so far, 210 others have migrated out, the bulletin said.

Of the new positive cases, East Sikkim district registered 158, followed by 71 in West Sikkim and 37 in South Sikkim.

Sikkim tested 838 samples for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of such tests to 1,06,563.

