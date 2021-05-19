Left Menu

Delhi reports 3,846 new Covid-19 cases, 235 deaths in last 24 hours

The national capital continued to witness a decline in the Covid-19 cases with 3,846 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Delhi government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 19:14 IST
Delhi reports 3,846 new Covid-19 cases, 235 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The national capital continued to witness a decline in the Covid-19 cases with 3,846 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Delhi government. The metropolitan city recorded 9,427 recoveries from the infection and 235 related deaths during the same period.

According to the state health bulletin, 66,573 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours out of which 46,785 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 19,788 were rapid antigen tests. Delhi's active caseload stands at 45,047, taking the cumulative positive cases to 14,06,719 in the national capital. A total of 13,39,326 people have recovered from the virus so far while 22,346 Covid-infected patients succumbed to death.

The cumulative positivity rate is 7.61 per cent for Delhi while the case fatality rate is 1.59 per cent. Meanwhile, 1,05,540 were vaccinated in the last 24 hours in the national capital. From these, 88,494 were first dose beneficiaries and 17,046 were second dose beneficiaries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM conducts aerial survey of cyclone-hit Guj, announces Rs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved assistance Rs 1,000 crore for immediate relief activities in Gujarat after conducting an aerial survey of areas hit by cyclone Tauktae in the state, an official release said.He also announc...

Armed men kill 15 at baptism in northern Burkina Faso

Unidentified assailants killed 15 people who were gathered for a baptism at a village in northern Burkina Faso on Tuesday night, the government said on Wednesday. The attack took place in Adjarara, about 7 km 4 miles from the town of Tin-Ak...

Spain and Morocco tighten Ceuta border as migrant tide ebbs

Spain expelled more migrants from its small North African enclave Ceuta on Wednesday and neighbouring Morocco also tightened security after thousands had climbed or swum round a border fence in a mass push for Europe. Spanish police and sol...

Dushyant Chautala hits out at farmer leaders, says their intent is to serve own interest

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said the intent of the 40 farmer leaders -- spearheading the stir against Centres three new farm laws -- is not to resolve the issue, but to serve their own interests.Chautala was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021