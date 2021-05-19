Left Menu

Telangana logs 3,837 COVID-19 new cases, 25 more deaths

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-05-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 19:15 IST
Telangana logs 3,837 COVID-19 new cases, 25 more deaths

Telangana on Wednesday reported 3,837 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to over 5.40 lakh, while the toll stood at 3,037 with 25 more deaths, a government bulletin said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 594, followed by Rangareddy (265) and Medchal Malkajgiri (239).

The state has 46,946 active cases and over 71,000 samples were tested.

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,40,603 while with 4,976being cured, the total recoveries were at 4,90,620.

Cumulatively, over 1.42 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.83 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were 0.56 per cent and 90.75 per cent respectively as against 1.1 per cent and 86.2 per cent at the national level.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is also looking after the health portfolio, on Wednesday visited state-run Gandhi Hospital to examine the treatment being given to COVID-19 patients and also instill confidence among inmates, an official release said.

KCR spoke to some of the patients in the hospital, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Citizen Trump faces mounting legal woes

Donald Trumps legal woes escalated this week, as New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that a civil probe into the former presidents family business had become criminal in nature. nL2N2N60ZMHere is a list of some of the investig...

Tauktae heading towards Haryana, cautions Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday alerted the people of his state regarding the storm Tauktae, saying it is headed towards the state. He urged the people to stay vigilant during the next 48 hours and not step out ...

Sebi proposes merger of debt securities rules into single one

To ease compliance burden on listed entities, Sebi on Wednesday proposed merger of listing rules pertaining to debt securities and non-convertible redeemable preference shares into a single regulation.The proposal is aimed at harmonising wi...

High-level panel to enquire into barges stranding in Arabian Sea

The oil ministry on Wednesday constituted a high-level committee to enquire into the sequence of events leading to the stranding of three vessels of a contractor of ONGC in cyclone Tauktae.Three barges of Afcons, a contractor working on ONG...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021