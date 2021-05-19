Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 19:20 IST
COVID: Army finds solution for conversion of liquid oxygen to low pressure oxygen gas

The Indian Army said on Wednesday it has found a solution for efficient conversion of liquid oxygen to low pressure oxygen gas that can be given to COVID-19 patients at their hospital beds.

''Over seven days, the team of Army engineers in-direct consultation and material support from CSIR & DRDO put together a working solution using vaporisers, pressure relief valves and liquid oxygen cylinders,'' the Army's statement noted.

CSIR stands for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and DRDO stands for the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

''Since oxygen was transported in liquid form in cryogenic tanks, quick conversion of liquid oxygen to oxygen gas and ensuring availability at the patients' bed was a critical challenge faced by all hospitals managing COVID patients,'' the statement said.

The engineers' team used a self pressuring liquid oxygen cylinder of small capacity (250 litres) and processed it through a especially designed vaporiser and directly usable outlet pressure (4 Bar) with leak-proof pipeline and pressure valves, it mentioned.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of coronavirus infections and hospitals in several states are reeling under shortage of vaccines, oxygen, drugs, equipment and beds.

The engineers' team was led under Major General Sanjay Rihani. A prototype with two liquid cylinders capable of feeding oxygen gas for 40 beds for a period of two to three days was made functional at base hospital in Delhi. ''The team has also tested a mobile version to cater for typical shifting requirements in hospitals,'' the statement noted.

''The system is economically viable and is safe to operate since it obviates high gas pressure in the pipeline or cylinders and does not require any power supply to operate. The system is capable of replication in a quick time frame,'' it added. India saw a record 4,529 fatalities due to coronavirus in a single day pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 2,83,248, while 2.67 lakh fresh cases were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

With a total of 2,67,334 fresh infections, India's total tally of cases climbed to 2,54,96,330.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

