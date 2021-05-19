COVID-19:AP clocks 23,160 new cases,24,819 recoveries,106 deaths

Amaravati, May 19 (PTI): Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh after a long gap on Wednesday as the state reported 24,819 and 23,160 in that order, apart from 106 deaths.

The total positives reached 14,98,532.

The gross recoveries increased to 12,79,110 while the toll climbed to 9,686, according to the latest bulletin.

The active caseload decreased to 2,09,736, it said.

East Godavari reported the highest 3,528 fresh cases in 24 hours, followed by Chittoor 2,670, Anantapuramu 2,334 and Visakhapatnam 2,007.

Eight districts added between 1,200 and 1,900 new cases, while Vizianagaram was the lone district to report 945 in a day.

West Godavari district reported 17 fresh Covid-19 fatalities in a day, SPS Nellore and Visakhapatnam 11 each, East Godavari and Vizianagaram nine each.

Anantapuramu, Chittoor, Krishna and Srikakulam had eight Covid-19 deaths each, Guntur seven, Kurnool five and Prakasam four, while Kadapa reported only one in 24 hours.

