COVID testing rate in U'khand double the national average: State govt

The COVID testing rate of Uttarakhand at present is double the national average, he said.After April 1, the rate of COVID-19 mortality has been the highest in the 40-79 age group, while the positivity rate has been the highest in the 30-39 age group, Negi said.Oxygen supply nodal officer Ranjit Sinha said apart from 96 metric tonnes allocated through three major oxygen plants, 70 metric tonnes of oxygen is being produced from six small oxygen producing units, which is enough to fill 7,700 MT jumbo size oxygen cylinders.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 19-05-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 19:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 positivity rate has come down from 23 per cent to 18 per cent in Uttarakhand and the testing rate at present is double the national average, the state government said on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, more than 7,000 people have recovered from COVID-19, while 4,800 new cases have been detected, state Health Secretary Amit Negi said at a joint press conference with police and SDRF officials.

''COVID positivity rate has come down from 23 per cent to 18 per cent. Sampling is also being consistently increased. A total of 35,000 samples were tested on Tuesday. The COVID testing rate of Uttarakhand at present is double the national average,'' he said.

After April 1, the rate of COVID-19 mortality has been the highest in the 40-79 age group, while the positivity rate has been the highest in the 30-39 age group, Negi said.

Oxygen supply nodal officer Ranjit Sinha said apart from 96 metric tonnes allocated through three major oxygen plants, 70 metric tonnes of oxygen is being produced from six small oxygen producing units, which is enough to fill 7,700 MT jumbo size oxygen cylinders. About 260 metric tonnes of oxygen has also been received from other states in three separate consignments, Sinha said. About 50 metric tonnes of oxygen has been reserved for the Garhwal region and 40 metric tonnes for Kumaon, he said, adding that many more oxygen plants are coming up in the state. Inspector General (IG) Amit Sinha said action is being taken against hospitals and ambulances for overcharging patients. He also said a case has been registered against a lab in Udham Singh Nagar district for conducting RT-PCR tests without having a license for it.

Deputy Inspector General of Police SDRF Ridhim Agarwal said the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) has adopted 20 villages in nine hilly districts of the state to ensure 100 per cent compliance with the anti-COVID standard operating procedures by people in quarantine centres and home isolation.

Villages where migrants have returned in large numbers have been selected for the purpose, she said.

