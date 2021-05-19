5 die of black fungus in Haryana’s Sirsa

Five people have died due to black fungus in Sirsa district of Haryana, officials said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the infection has become a matter of concern and directed officials to make necessary arrangements for its treatment.

Mucormycosis (black fungus), which is primarily affecting people recovering from COVID-19, has claimed five lives in the district in the past two days, Sirsa Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Manish Bansal said.

He said 25 people from districts adjoining Sirsa were admitted to a hospital, of whom some were referred to other major health facilities.

Khattar said black fungus has become an issue of concern among the health experts amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Taking cognisance of the cases of black fungus, he directed the officers concerned to make necessary arrangements for its treatment, an official statement said.

Khattar also directed that all medical colleges, including PGI Rohtak, be notified for the treatment of this disease.

Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak has been authorised to treat patients coming from Rohtak, Jind, Mahendergarh and Charkhi Dadri districts who are suffering from black fungus, the statement said.

Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar, Nuh has been authorised to treat patients coming from Hathin subdivision, Palwal and Gurugram district whereas Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College at Khanpur Kalan in Gohana in Sonipat has been authorised to treat patients coming from Panipat and Sonipat districts, it said.

For the patients coming from Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Bhiwani, Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha, Hisar has been authorised and Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal has been authorised for patients from Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar districts, the statement said.

Patients suffering from the symptoms of black fungus can get Amphotericin B injection after filling the prescribed proforma along with the signature of the doctor, it said.

