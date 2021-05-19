Left Menu

EU agrees to open doors to vaccinated foreigners

Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved a European Commission proposal from May 3 to loosen the criteria to determine "safe" countries and to let in fully vaccinated tourists from elsewhere, EU sources said. They are expected to set a new list this week or early next week.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 19:52 IST
EU agrees to open doors to vaccinated foreigners

European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season, a move that could open the bloc's door to all Britons and to vaccinated Americans. Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved a European Commission proposal from May 3 to loosen the criteria to determine "safe" countries and to let in fully vaccinated tourists from elsewhere, EU sources said.

They are expected to set a new list this week or early next week. Based on data from the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Britain and a number of other countries would meet the new criteria. The United States would not, although Americans with proof of vaccination would be welcomed.

One EU diplomat said cases of the Indian variant in Britain would need to be taken into account, although individual EU countries are already setting their own policies. Portugal lifted a four-month travel ban on British tourists on Monday. Under current restrictions, people from only seven countries, including Australia, Israel and Singapore, can enter the EU on holiday, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

Individual countries can and will still be able to choose to demand a negative COVID-19 test or a period of quarantine. The current main criterion is that there should be no more than 25 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the previous 14 days. The trend should be stable or decreasing and there should be a sufficient number of tests, which would need to show a minimum percentage of negative tests. Variants of concern can be taken into account.

The Commission proposed raising the case rate to 100. The EU ambassadors opted instead for 75. For inoculated people to gain access, they would need to have received an EU-approved vaccine, with those with a World Health Organization emergency listing being considered. These people should have received final doses at least 14 days before travel. Under the plan, EU countries that waive test or quarantine requirements for vaccinated EU tourists are encouraged to do the same for vaccinated non-EU holidaymakers.

Children should also be able to travel with vaccinated parents. An emergency brake could be used temporarily to stop all but essential travel from a particular country to limit the risk of more infectious coronavirus variants entering the EU. Such a brake has been proposed for India.

The EU plan covers countries of the border-free Schengen area, including non-EU members Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, but not the non-Schengen EU member Ireland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre has given nod to allow use of oxygen produced in state: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Medium and Large Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday said the Centre has given its consent in principle to allow the use of oxygen produced in the state and an official order was awaited.We had a several rounds of me...

Amit Kumar brings out digital cover version of his popular songs

To beat the pandemic blues, popular playback singer and music composer Amit Kumar has brought out a series of re-recorded digital cover version of his songs that became superhits in the seventies, eighties, and nineties.The 68-year-old son ...

High-level panel to enquire into barges stranding in Arabian Sea

The oil ministry on Wednesday constituted a high-level committee to enquire into the sequence of events leading to the stranding of three vessels of a contractor of ONGC in cyclone Tauktae.Three barges of Afcons, a contractor working on ONG...

Tauktae heading towards Haryana, cautions Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday alerted the people of his state regarding the storm Tauktae, saying it is headed towards the state. He urged the people to stay vigilant during the next 48 hours and not step out ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021