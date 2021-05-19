Maha:Sr citizen gets 2 different vaccines;3 teachers suspended

Three teachers posted at a vaccination centre in Maharashtra's Jalna district have been suspended for dereliction of duty after a probe revealed that a 72-year-old man was administered jabs of two different COVID-19 vaccines, causing a health scare, a Zilla Parishad official said on Wednesday.

The senior citizen, a resident of Khandvi village, was administered the first dose ofCovaxin on March 22 but instead of getting the second dose of the same vaccine, he was given the Covishield jab on April 30 at Shirti vaccination centre in Partur tehsil of the district, he said.

The glaring lapse came to light after the vaccine recipient developed a rash on his body, accompanied by pains and fever.

The victim's son approached the district health officer after he received two certificates specifying that his father was administered the first dose of Covaxin and the second dose of Covishield, the official said.

''A probe revealed that the three teachers who were deputed at the vaccination centre were absent from duty assigned to them. Taking a serious view, the Zilla Parishad chief executive officer has issued orders suspending the trio,'' the official said.

The erring teachers neglected the duty in the COVID-19 pandemic and did not follow the orders of their seniors, resulting in the vaccine mix-up, which tarnished the image of the health department, the official said quoting the suspension order.

