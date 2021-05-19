Goa sees 1,209 new COVID-19 cases, 2,160 recoveries

Panaji, May 19 (PTI)Goa on Wednesday reported 1,209 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 31 deaths, taking the tally to 1,39,985 and the toll to 2,228 while 2,160 people recovered, a health official said.

The number of recovered patients in Goa now stands at 1,14,793 while the count of active cases is 22,964, he said.

With 3,873 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Goa has gone up to 7,69,184, the official added.

