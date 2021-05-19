Jammu and Kashmir records 3,969 fresh COVID-19 cases, 62 more deaths

Jammu and Kashmir records 3,969 fresh COVID-19 cases, 62 more deathsPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:18 IST
Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 3,969 fresh COVID cases, taking the infection count to 2,55,888, while 62 deaths in the past 24 hours pushed the toll to 3,355 in the Union Territory, officials said.
Out of the fresh cases, 1,375 were from the Jammu division and 2,594 from the Kashmir division, they said.
The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 675 cases, followed by 493 in Jammu district and 411 in Budgam district.
There are 50,494 active cases in the Union Territory, while 2,02,039 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.
The death toll due to the disease rose to 3,355 as 62 patients died in the past 24 hours.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Budgam district
- Jammu
- Union Territory
- Kashmir
- Srinagar
ALSO READ
COVID: US flights with medical supplies for India delayed till Wednesday
Israel to send medical aid to India to fight COVID-19
'Scale issue' differs in COVID-19 surge in US and India, says WHO's India representative
COVID-19: Bengaluru's Chamrajpet Crematorium displays 'Housefull' board
Ladakh adds 89 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths