69 more die of COVID-19, 3,396 fresh cases in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 69 more deaths due to coronavirus, while 3,396 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 1,70,074, a senior official said.
So far, the virus has claimed 2,516 lives in the state, according to data updated at 7 pm on Wednesday.
The fresh deaths include a three-year-old boy in Sirmaur and a 103-year-old woman in Lahaul-Spiti districts.
So far, the highest 718 COVID-19 patients succumbed in Kangra district, while the lowest 15 in Lahaul-Spiti district.
The number of active cases in the state stands at 35,124.
Worst-hit Kangra district has the maximum of 11,178 active cases. The lowest number is in Lahaul-Spiti district, where 232 people are under treatment currently.
On Wednesday, 3,090 more people recovered from COVID-19, the official said. Till now, 1,32,406 people have recuperated from the disease.
