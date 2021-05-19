Telangana logs 3,837 COVID-19 new cases, 25 more deaths

Telangana on Wednesday reported 3,837 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to over 5.40 lakh, while the toll stood at 3,037 with 25 more deaths, a government bulletin said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 594, followed by Rangareddy (265) and Medchal Malkajgiri (239).

The state has 46,946 active cases and over 71,000 samples were tested.

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,40,603 while with 4,976being cured, the total recoveries were at 4,90,620.

Cumulatively, over 1.42 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.83 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were 0.56 per cent and 90.75 per cent respectively as against 1.1 per cent and 86.2 per cent at the national level.

In an official note, Telangana Public Health Director G Srinivasa Rao said COVID-19 positive result is not necessary for patients to get admission in coronavirus-specific hospitals.

''No patient will be refused services on any count.This includes medications such as oxygen or essential drugs even if the patient belongs to a different city,'' it said.

It should be ensured that beds are not occupied by persons who do not need hospitalisation and discharge of the patients should be strictly in accordance with the revised policy of the union health ministry, it added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is also looking after the health portfolio, on Wednesday visited state-run Gandhi Hospital to examine the treatment being given to COVID-19 patients and also instill confidence among inmates, an official release said.

KCR spoke to some of the patients in the hospital, it added.PTI GDK BN BALA BN BALA

