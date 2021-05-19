Left Menu

Vaccines to all adults by end of year; need to focus on peri-urban, rural areas: Vardhan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:28 IST
Vaccines to all adults by end of year; need to focus on peri-urban, rural areas: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Wednesday said India will have procured 267 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of this year, and will be in a position to inoculate at least all of its adult population, according to an official statement. The minister said that 51 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses will be made available by July and 216 crore more between August and December. He urged states to ensure that the healthcare and frontline workers are fully vaccinated, as they form the vulnerable categories.

Interacting with the health ministers and principal secretaries/ additional chief secretaries of West Bengal and eight northeast states, Vardhan said, ''Between August to December 2021, India will have procured 216 crore vaccine doses while, by July this year, 51 crore doses will be procured.'' He said that by the end of the year, the country will be in a position to vaccinate at least all of its adult population, according to the health ministry statement.

West Bengal and the eight states of the North-eastern region are depicting a higher growth rate in the number of daily cases, high mortality and increasing positivity rate, the statement said.

Pointing out the new emerging trend in the country, Vardhan highlighted that now smaller states are showing an upward trend in terms of number of infections and there is a need to be cautious about this. Speaking of the government's efforts towards fighting coronavirus, Vardhan said that from having just one COVID testing laboratory at the start of the pandemic, there are over 2000 across the country now. ''We have increased our capacity to test 25 lakh people daily. Yesterday, India achieved a historical first by testing the highest number of over 20 lakh people in a single day. This is a global record too,'' he was quoted as saying in the statement.

He stressed on the continued need to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour along with renewed and stringent focus on containment measures.

Underscoring the critical importance of vaccination drive, the minister highlighted that India has achieved another landmark by crossing 18 crore doses recently. He also pointed out that more than one crore doses are still in stock with the state governments. Highlighting the critical challenges faced by the NE states and West Bengal, Vardhan said in Mizoram, all districts are showing a rise in new cases. Nagaland has shown a sharp increase in daily cases (15-20 per day to 300 per day) and weekly positivity rate (1 per cent to 34 per cent); there is a need to strengthen testing facilities in peri-urban and rural areas, the statement said.

In Assam, Kamrup (Metropolitan) is contributing almost 45 per cent of the daily new cases; while in Meghalaya, East Khasi Hills and Righboi are reporting sharp increases in daily cases. Manipur's recovery rate of 78 per cent and case fatality rate (CFR) of more than 1 per cent was highlighted as a matter of concern, it underlined.

Sikkim was advised to strengthen community surveillance and ensure strict monitoring of home quarantine to address its high CFR, the statement said.

In Arunachal Pradesh, ICU occupancy is almost 22.5 per cent while capital complex and Changlang districts are reporting maximum cases. All districts of West Bengal are showing a steep increase in positivity rate. Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Nadia were flagged as districts of concern. In Tripura, there has been a steep rise in positivity from 1.3 per cent in April to around 8.7 per cent now. West Tripura, Unakoti, South Tripura were flagged as districts of concern, according to the statement.

He asked the states to focus on increasing testing in a timely manner along with upgrading the health infrastructure. Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey reiterated that testing should be increased, particularly RT-PCR one. The Centre is also assisting states on medicines for Black Fungus and oxygen, he said. ''We have to maintain Covid protocol and we will win this war against COVID.'' Dr Sujeet K Singh, Director, NCDC, presented an overview of the COVID trajectory in the states and suggested ramping up of RAT testing and vaccination in rural areas.

Vikash Sheel, Additional Secretary (Health) presented on the optimal and judicious use of vaccine doses. All the states, barring Tripura, has had a lower coverage of HCW/FLW workers than the National average (90% and 82% respectively), the statement said.

In the 45 plus category, Meghalaya (28%), Manipur (26%), West Bengal (25%), Assam (23%), Nagaland (22%) had a lower coverage than the national average (32 per cent), the statement stated.

States were advised to ensure complete utilisation of available vaccination slots for 45+ age-group/HCW.

State administrators were advised to reduce vaccine wastage. Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and Nagaland had clocked substantial wastage and were advised to retrain their staff to achieve minimum wastage, the statement said. Vardhan assured the states of all support from the Centre in augmenting their vaccine drive.

Biplab Kumar Deb, the Chief Minister and Health Minister of Tripura; Keshab Mahanta, the Health Minister of Assam; AK Hek, the Health Minister, Meghalaya,; Lalpoklakpam Jayantakumar Singh, the Health Minister of Manipur; Dr R Lalthangliana, the Health Minister of Mizoram; AloLibang, the Health Minister of Arunachal Pradesh; PangnyuPhom, the Health Minister (Nagaland) and Dr Mani Kumar Sharma, the Health Minister (Sikkim) were present virtually in this meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre has given nod to allow use of oxygen produced in state: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Medium and Large Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday said the Centre has given its consent in principle to allow the use of oxygen produced in the state and an official order was awaited.We had a several rounds of me...

Amit Kumar brings out digital cover version of his popular songs

To beat the pandemic blues, popular playback singer and music composer Amit Kumar has brought out a series of re-recorded digital cover version of his songs that became superhits in the seventies, eighties, and nineties.The 68-year-old son ...

High-level panel to enquire into barges stranding in Arabian Sea

The oil ministry on Wednesday constituted a high-level committee to enquire into the sequence of events leading to the stranding of three vessels of a contractor of ONGC in cyclone Tauktae.Three barges of Afcons, a contractor working on ONG...

Tauktae heading towards Haryana, cautions Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday alerted the people of his state regarding the storm Tauktae, saying it is headed towards the state. He urged the people to stay vigilant during the next 48 hours and not step out ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021