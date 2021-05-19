Amarinder Singh has lost moral right to govern Pb due to COVID mismanagement: BJP

Chandigarh, May 19 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday slammed the Amarinder Singh government for allegedly failing to manage the COVID-19 crisis in Punjab, saying the chief minister has lost the moral right to govern the state.

The vaccination drive in Punjab has completely collapsed as a large number of people are unable to get the jab, he claimed.

''Punjab has miserably failed in maintaining the proper supply of vaccine as a result of which an atmosphere of fear and panic has gripped the state,'' Chugh said in a statement here.

Expressing concern at the ''poor testing drive'', Chugh lambasted the state government for its alleged ''complacency and insensitivity''.

He said in the absence of effective testing, patients are not getting treated on time as a result of which almost 85 per cent of them coming to hospitals already have severe symptoms.

He said with 231 deaths taking place on Tuesday, which is the highest number of fatalities in a day, a pall of gloom has descended on the state and Singh should be squarely held responsible for it.

He said increasing infighting in the Punjab Congress has lead to a collapse of governance in the state.

As a result, the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues seemed to be more involved in settling their political scores than addressing the grave problem of the COVID pandemic, he said.

In the present circumstances, when the chief minister is more worried about keeping his flock together, how much can he care about COVID patients, Chugh said.

Punjab on Tuesday had registered a record 231 COVID-related fatalities, pushing the toll to 12,317, while the infection count jumped to 5,11,652 with 7,143 fresh cases. The state's single-day recoveries, which were registered at 8,174, again surpassed the single-day infections of 7,143. The state's positivity rate stood at 11.51 per cent.

