Left Menu

Amarinder Singh has lost moral right to govern Pb due to COVID mismanagement: BJP

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:31 IST
Amarinder Singh has lost moral right to govern Pb due to COVID mismanagement: BJP
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh, May 19 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday slammed the Amarinder Singh government for allegedly failing to manage the COVID-19 crisis in Punjab, saying the chief minister has lost the moral right to govern the state.

The vaccination drive in Punjab has completely collapsed as a large number of people are unable to get the jab, he claimed.

''Punjab has miserably failed in maintaining the proper supply of vaccine as a result of which an atmosphere of fear and panic has gripped the state,'' Chugh said in a statement here.

Expressing concern at the ''poor testing drive'', Chugh lambasted the state government for its alleged ''complacency and insensitivity''.

He said in the absence of effective testing, patients are not getting treated on time as a result of which almost 85 per cent of them coming to hospitals already have severe symptoms.

He said with 231 deaths taking place on Tuesday, which is the highest number of fatalities in a day, a pall of gloom has descended on the state and Singh should be squarely held responsible for it.

He said increasing infighting in the Punjab Congress has lead to a collapse of governance in the state.

As a result, the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues seemed to be more involved in settling their political scores than addressing the grave problem of the COVID pandemic, he said.

In the present circumstances, when the chief minister is more worried about keeping his flock together, how much can he care about COVID patients, Chugh said.

Punjab on Tuesday had registered a record 231 COVID-related fatalities, pushing the toll to 12,317, while the infection count jumped to 5,11,652 with 7,143 fresh cases. The state's single-day recoveries, which were registered at 8,174, again surpassed the single-day infections of 7,143. The state's positivity rate stood at 11.51 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre has given nod to allow use of oxygen produced in state: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Medium and Large Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday said the Centre has given its consent in principle to allow the use of oxygen produced in the state and an official order was awaited.We had a several rounds of me...

Amit Kumar brings out digital cover version of his popular songs

To beat the pandemic blues, popular playback singer and music composer Amit Kumar has brought out a series of re-recorded digital cover version of his songs that became superhits in the seventies, eighties, and nineties.The 68-year-old son ...

High-level panel to enquire into barges stranding in Arabian Sea

The oil ministry on Wednesday constituted a high-level committee to enquire into the sequence of events leading to the stranding of three vessels of a contractor of ONGC in cyclone Tauktae.Three barges of Afcons, a contractor working on ONG...

Tauktae heading towards Haryana, cautions Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday alerted the people of his state regarding the storm Tauktae, saying it is headed towards the state. He urged the people to stay vigilant during the next 48 hours and not step out ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021