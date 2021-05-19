Mumbai records 1,350 new COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths

Mumbai reported 1,350 new coronavirus positive cases and 57 deaths on Wednesday, taking its overall infection tally to 6,92,239 and fatality count to 14,409, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The city's daily COVID-19 case count surged by nearly 400 and the death toll by 13 as compared to Tuesday, when it recorded 953 cases and 44 fatalities.

Mumbai currently has 29,643 active COVID-19 cases following the discharge of 4,565 patients from hospitals. The recovery count of the metropolis is now 6,46,163.

The city's recovery rate has improved to 93 per cent, it said.

As 22,788 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the overall test count of Mumbai grew to 59,56,953.

As per the BMC update, the city's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between April May 12 and May 18 is 0.25 per cent, while the case doubling rate is 269 days.

There are 78 containment zones in parts of Mumbai, where 284 buildings have been sealed to break the chain of the virus, the civic body said.

