UK reports 3 new deaths from COVID-19, 2,696 new cases

Britain reported three new deaths from COVID-19 within 28 days of a positive test on Wednesday and a further 2,696 cases of the disease, official government data showed.

That compared to 7 deaths and 2,412 cases reported a day earlier.

The data showed that 36.99 million people had received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Also Read: Prize winner? Welcome to Britain with relaxed visa requirements

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)