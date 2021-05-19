UK reports 3 new deaths from COVID-19, 2,696 new cases

UK reports 3 new deaths from COVID-19, 2,696 new casesReuters | London | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:40 IST
Britain reported three new deaths from COVID-19 within 28 days of a positive test on Wednesday and a further 2,696 cases of the disease, official government data showed.
That compared to 7 deaths and 2,412 cases reported a day earlier.
The data showed that 36.99 million people had received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
