Gujarat logs 5,246 new COVID-19 cases; 9,001 recover, 71 die

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:46 IST
Gujarat reported 5,246 new coronavirus positivecases on Wednesday, which pushed its infection count to 7,71,447, the state health department said.

With 71 deaths, the number of COVID-19 fatalities rose to 9,340, it said.

A total of 9,001 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the state's recovery count to 6,69,490, it said in a release.

With this, Gujarat's recovery rate has now improved to 86.78 per cent.

At present, there are 92,617 active cases in Gujarat, of which 742 patients are on ventilators, said the department.

Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 1,324 new cases, followed by Vadodara with 641, Surat 390, Rajkot 307, Junagadh 293, and Jamnagar 213, among others.

Ahmedabad recorded 11 deaths during the day, Surat eight, Junagadh seven, and Vadodara and Rajkot six each.

No COVID-19 vaccination was carried out on Wednesday for the third day in a row.

Till Sunday, a total of 1,47,81,755 doses were administered in the state, with 37,89,777 of the beneficiaries getting the second dose as well.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,71,447, new cases 5,246, death toll 9,340, discharged 6,69,490, active cases 92,617, people tested so far - figures not released.

