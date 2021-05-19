Left Menu

Pan American Health Organization sees "dramatic" COVID-19 improvement in U.S.

19-05-2021
COVID-19 infections have dropped across the Americas, with the most dramatic improvement seen in the United States due to mass vaccination, the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa Etienne, said on Wednesday.

But she warned that there were "glaring gaps" in vaccine distribution in the region, with the lion's share going to the United States, while just three percent of Latin Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

