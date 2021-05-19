Left Menu

Italy reports 149 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 5,506 new cases

Italy reported 149 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 201 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,506 from 4,452. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,643 from a previous 1,689. Some 287,256 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 262,864, the health ministry said.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 149 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 201 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,506 from 4,452. Italy has registered 124,646 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.17 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 11,018 on Wednesday, down from 11,539 a day earlier. There were 70 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 86 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,643 from a previous 1,689.

Some 287,256 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 262,864, the health ministry said.

