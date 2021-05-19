Left Menu

Maha logs 34,031 new COVID-19 cases; 594 die, 51,457 recover

This is the highest number of cases added by any division on Wednesday.Pune city reported 1,223 cases, while 2,551 and 2,598 cases were added by Pune rural and Satara district respectively.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 21:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra reported 34,031 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which took the infection tally to 54,67,537, while the death of 594 patients pushed the toll to 84,371, the state health department said.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 28,438 cases and 679 deaths.

As compared to the previous day, the single-day death toll of the state dropped by 85, but the case count rose by 5,593 on Wednesday.

A total of 51,457 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which took the recovery count to 49,78,937.

With this, the number of active cases in the state is now 4,01,695, the department said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate of the state improved to 91.06 per cent from 90.69 per cent a day ago, while the death rate remained at 1.54 per cent, the statement said, adding that the positivity rate is at 17.15 per cent.

While 30,59,095 people are currently in home quarantine, 23,828 others are in institutional quarantine, the department said.

Of the total number of fatalities reported during the day, 335 occurred over the past 48 hours, while 259 fatalities took place last week, but were added to the toll today, it said.

Mumbai city logged 1,329 new cases, taking its tally to 6,91,352, while 57 deaths pushed the toll to 14,373, it added.

Mumbai division, which comprises Mumbai city and its satellite townships, reported 3,446 COVID-19 cases and 94 deaths, of which 12 were from Thane municipal limits.

Pune division added 9,317 cases and 103 deaths. This is the highest number of cases added by any division on Wednesday.

Pune city reported 1,223 cases, while 2,551 and 2,598 cases were added by Pune rural and Satara district respectively. Solapur rural also added 2,130 cases.

Out of 103 deaths, Solapur rural reported 37 followed by 25 in Pune rural, 24 in Pune city and 11 in Satara district, the department said.

Nashik division reported 6,623 new cases and 81 casualties, of which 22 each were reported in rural parts of Nashik and Ahmednagar.

Ahmednagar city added 2,878, followed by 1,091 from rural parts of Nashik district.

Kolhapur division reported 3,552 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,491 were from Sangli rural.

The division also reported 118 deaths, of which 68 were from Solapur alone followed by 26 in Sangli rural.

Kolhapur had reported 115 deaths on Tuesday.

In Marathwada, Aurangabad division added 1,853 cases and 48 deaths, of which 21 were in Aurangabad rural, while 10 in Parbhani district, the department said.

Beed district in Latur division reported 950 cases and 32 deaths. Latur rural recorded 11 fatalities.

Akola division logged 4,150 cases and 35 deaths.

Amravati and Buldhana districts added 1,086 and 1,028 cases respectively.

Nagpur division's caseload went up by 2,898 cases, while the fatality count grew by 53, the department said.

As 2,85,647 COVID-19 tests were carried out during the day, the overall test count increased to 3,18,74,364.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases: 54,67,537; new cases: 34,031; death toll: 84,371; discharged: 49,78,937; active cases: 4,01,695; people tested so far: 3,18,74,364.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

