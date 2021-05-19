Left Menu

COVID-19: 42 black fungus cases reported at AIIMS Rishikesh so far

A total of 42 cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh so far.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-05-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 21:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 42 cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh so far. Two out of the 42 have died so far, informed Harish Thapliyal, PRO of AIIMS Rishikesh on Wednesday.

"42 patients of Mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in AIIMS Rishikesh so far, including two patients who died. One has been discharged after treatment," Thapliyal said. He added that out of the 39 patients under treatment, 26 have undergone surgery.

Uttarakhand on Wednesday reported 4,492 new COVID-19 cases and 7,333 recoveries in the last 24 hour, the state health department informed. So far, 110 deaths have been reported. There are currently 73,172 active cases in the state. (ANI)

