Under pressure from developing countries to agree that intellectual property rights for vaccines and treatments should be waived, the European Union (EU) on Wednesday proposed an alternative plan to boost production and availability. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* EU countries agreed to ease restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season, a move that could open the bloc's door to all Britons and to vaccinated Americans. * Britain is increasingly confident that vaccines work against the coronavirus variant first found in India, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, with a leading epidemiologist saying it may be spreading less quickly than at first feared.

* Cyprus has recorded its first cases of the Indian variant, its health ministry said, adding the individuals involved were swiftly isolated and quarantined after arriving. AMERICAS

* Infections have dropped across the Americas, with the most improvement seen in the United States due to mass vaccination, the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said. * The United States will donate a significant number of COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVAX scheme for distributing doses to poorer countries, the U.S. global coordinator on COVID Gayle Smith said.

* Argentina's grains exports were bogged down on Wednesday after port workers launched a strike over what they described as a lack of vaccinations among members, the head of the Port and Maritime Activities chamber said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Nearly two-thirds of people tested in India have shown exposure to the coronavirus, a chain of private laboratories said, indicating a runaway spread of the virus as the daily death toll rose to a record 4,529. * Thailand is aiming to administer one shot to 70% of its population by September, its health minister said, as it seeks to provide protection for more people faster amid its deadliest outbreak so far.

* The International Olympic Committee said the Tokyo Olympics would be safe for athletes as well as the host community, amid mounting opposition in Japan and fears it will fuel a spike in cases. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Egypt will extend measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, including early closing hours for shops, until the end of May, the cabinet said. * Dubai Airports' chief executive urged wealthy nations to better help poorer states in accessing COVID-19 vaccines, saying global travel was unlikely to reach previous heights without most people being vaccinated.

* Malawi destroyed 19,610 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that expired 18 days after arriving, despite assurances from the African Union (AU) and WHO that the vaccines were safe until mid-July. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Emergent BioSolutions Inc told U.S. regulators it aims as soon as July to correct the problems at its manufacturing facility that ruined millions of COVID-19 vaccine shots, according to private correspondence published by the U.S. House Oversight Committee. * Pfizer is to begin producing a key ingredient for its COVID-19 vaccine at an Irish facility for the first time, the U.S. drugmaker said in a statement.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global stocks slipped and cryptocurrencies sank deeper on Wednesday as a threat of unwanted inflation had investors shy away from assets seen as vulnerable to any removal of monetary stimulus.

* Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said there was an oil deficit on the global market even though some countries were recording a rising cases. (Compiled by Federico Maccioni and Sarah Morland; Edited by Alex Richardson)

