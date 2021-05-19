Left Menu

TN reports 34,875 new infections, 365 deaths: Health Dept

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-05-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 21:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Chennai, May 19 (PTI): Tamil Nadu has reported 34,875 new COVID-19 cases and 365 deaths, the Health Department said on Wednesday.

The new cases, including eight returnees from various destinations, pushed the caseload to 16,99,225 and the deaths took the number to 18,734 till date, the department said.

According to a medical bulletin, 23,863 people were discharged today, taking the tally to 14,26,915, leaving 2,53,576 active infections.

Chennai accounted for 6,297 new infections, totalling 4,56,496 till date.

The metropolis leads in the number of fatalities too with 6,031 deaths reported so far.

The number of samples tested today was 1,70,355 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,56,04,311.

Besides Chennai, Chengalpet saw 2,275 cases, Coimbatore 3,250, Erode 1,362, Madurai 1,156, Tiruvallur 1,778, Tiruppur 1,573, Tiruchirappalli 1,459 while remaining districts clocked new infections in triple digits.

Ariyalur witnessed 259 new cases, Cuddalore 848, Dharmapuri 331, Dindigul 385, Kallakurichi 361, Kancheepuram 811, Kanyakumari 884, Karur 376, Krishnagiri 712, Nagapattinam 603, Namakkal 410, Nilgiris 320, Perambalur 218, Pudukottai 426, Ramanathapuram 378, Ranipet 333 and Salem 795.

Sivagangai recorded 210, Tenkasi 427, Thanjavur 813, Theni 808, Thirupathur 544, Thiruvannamalai 590, Thiruvarur 717, Tuticorin 928, Tirunelveli 665, Vellore 586, Villupuram 542 and Virudhunagar 445, the bulletin said.

Among the 365 deceased, 72 were without any pre-existing illness, including a 20-year-old man from Virudhunagar who succumbed due to COVID-19 pneumonia, the bulletin said.

PTI VIJ NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

