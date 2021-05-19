Left Menu

COVID-19 patient dies in Assam, black fungus infection suspected

If it enters from a wound or skin, it can cause local infection, but if it enters from the sinus, it can affect the eyes and brain.When contacted, a senior official of the Directorate of Health Services said that the government does not have any data as of now as infection by black fungus has not been made a notified disease in the state.We are working on this and there is no need to panic.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-05-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 21:59 IST
COVID-19 patient dies in Assam, black fungus infection suspected

A COVID-19 patient died of suspected black fungus infection, the first such case reported in Assam, at a private hospital in the state capital on Wednesday, officials said.

The 27-year-old male patient was admitted to the hospital on May 16 in a critical condition and he had all the symptoms of black fungus infection, a senior official of the private hospital told PTI on condition of anonymity.

''He was being treated in Nagaon and when he arrived, we immediately put him in the ICU. There were enough symptoms like presence of black fungus-like black patches on his face and loss of vision,'' he added.

His samples have been sent for testing fungal culture, the official said.

''Clinically speaking, we can say that the patient had black fungus. But we can say it definitely only after studying the fungal culture, which will take around four days,'' the official said.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch the infection by coming in contact with fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, burn, or other types of skin trauma.

It can affect areas from where it can be inhaled - through the nose, sinus, or lungs. If it enters from a wound or skin, it can cause local infection, but if it enters from the sinus, it can affect the eyes and brain.

When contacted, a senior official of the Directorate of Health Services said that the government does not have any data as of now as infection by black fungus has not been made a ''notified disease'' in the state.

''We are working on this and there is no need to panic. We have enough stock of medicines in the state to treat the infection,'' the official told PTI.

Meanwhile, a government release said the Health Department has instructed a team of medical experts to study the development related to black fungus in the state and submit a report by Wednesday night.

''We will issue necessary directives after receiving the report. We are very serious about infection by black fungus and keeping a close watch. I request the public not to panic as black fungus is not a communicable disease,'' Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.

Assam reported 89 deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, while the number of COVID-19 cases rose sharply with 6,143 persons testing positive, pushing the total number of infections to 3,47,001.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Clean Clothes Campaign urge UK, EU, other countries to support TRIPS waiver at WTO

Garment workers unions, labour and human rights groups on Wednesday called on all governments, especially the UK, EU, Switzerland, Japan, Norway and Australia, to support the TRIPS waiver proposal for COVID-19 vaccines before the WTO.The pu...

UK says will work with EU on travel, cautious approach needed

Britain will work with the EU on reopening travel but a cautious approach is needed, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday, after the bloc agreed to ease COVID-19 rules on non-EU visitors in a move that could open the door to Brito...

COVID-19 strain in Singapore 'different', claims Delhi Health Minister

Amid criticism over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals Singapore COVID variant remark, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain claimed on Wednesday that a different strain of the coronavirus is spreading in the Southeast Asian country.His comment...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.IOC reassures anxious Japan that Olympics will be safeThe International Olympic Committee IOC reassured an anxious Japan on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics would be safe for athletes as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021