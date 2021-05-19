Left Menu

Entire rural population of Punjab will undergo rapid test for COVID-19: State health minister

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-05-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 21:59 IST
Entire rural population of Punjab will undergo rapid test for COVID-19: State health minister

The entire rural population of Punjab will undergo Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) as COVID-19 positivity rate in the state's villages is rising at an alarming rate, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said on Wednesday.

The drive will be conducted under 'Mission Fateh 2 as part of efforts to break the chain of transmission of the coronavirus, according to an official statement.

Under 'Mission Fateh 2', additional deputy commissioners have been nominated as nodal officers of their respective districts to conduct RAT on the rural population, it said.

'Mission Fateh' symbolises the resolve of the people of Punjab to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Its first leg was launched by the state government in June last year, the statement added.

Sidhu said community health officers (CHOs) have been directed to ensure monitoring of all patients in home-isolation.

'Corona Fateh Kits', containing medicines and other supplements to deal with COVID-19, will be provided to every patient for speedy recovery by the health department, he said.

An active surveillance survey will be done in every village to detect influenza-like illnesses or severe respiratory infections by accredited social health activists (ASHA), the minister said.

Data of symptomatic patients will be shared with CHOs and senior medical officers, he added.

Sidhu further said deputy commissioners would constitute three-member committees at block levels which would depute teams for sampling at the village level.

The minister said ASHA workers will go door to door in every village to check for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The total number of villages in Punjab is 12,729.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Clean Clothes Campaign urge UK, EU, other countries to support TRIPS waiver at WTO

Garment workers unions, labour and human rights groups on Wednesday called on all governments, especially the UK, EU, Switzerland, Japan, Norway and Australia, to support the TRIPS waiver proposal for COVID-19 vaccines before the WTO.The pu...

UK says will work with EU on travel, cautious approach needed

Britain will work with the EU on reopening travel but a cautious approach is needed, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday, after the bloc agreed to ease COVID-19 rules on non-EU visitors in a move that could open the door to Brito...

COVID-19 strain in Singapore 'different', claims Delhi Health Minister

Amid criticism over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals Singapore COVID variant remark, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain claimed on Wednesday that a different strain of the coronavirus is spreading in the Southeast Asian country.His comment...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.IOC reassures anxious Japan that Olympics will be safeThe International Olympic Committee IOC reassured an anxious Japan on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics would be safe for athletes as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021