Left Menu

Doctors remove eye of patient infected with black fungus

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 19-05-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 22:05 IST
Doctors remove eye of patient infected with black fungus

A COVID-19 recovered patient in Tirur, 26 kms from here, had to have one eye removed by doctors after he was infected with black fungus.

Doctors removed the eye as they feared spreading of the fungus to his brain.

Sources in the Health Department said the patient was admitted to Manjeri Medical College Hospital on April 25 after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 62-year-old patient of Eloor near Tirur also had pneumonia but recovered from it recently.

However, he had severe headache and facial pain recently while he was taking post-Covid rest at home.

He was taken to an eye clinic in Kottakkal on May 5 and later referred to MIMS hospital in Kozhikode last week.

MIMS Hospital CEO Farhan told PTI that the patient infected with black fungus (mucormycosis) was admitted a week ago and doctors removed his left eye to prevent the infection from spreading to his brain.

Diabetic for a long time, the patient Valiya Parambil Abdul Khader is recovering at the hospital, sources close to the patient said.

There have been cases of mucormycosis infection found in immunocompromised Covid-19 recovered patients from several parts of the country in the second wave of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said there was no need to panic over the black fungus cases being reported in the State.

He said 15 mucormycosis cases have been reported in the State so far.

According to Vijayan, it is not a newly found disease in the country. He said mucormycosis was reported in the country earlier also.

The world's 40 per cent of such cases are reported in India, he said adding that the diabetic patients are more prone to get infected with this disease.

PTI COR TGB NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi levies total Rs 1.05 cr fine on 14 entities

Regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 1.05 crore on 14 entities for manipulative trading in shares of Alps Motor Finance. Sebi initiated an investigation into the scrip after receiving references that certain entities ...

Sports News Roundup: Kiawah course reminds Scot Laird of St Andrews; Tigers' Spencer Turnbull no-hits M's and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.IOC reassures anxious Japan that Olympics will be safeThe International Olympic Committee IOC reassured an anxious Japan on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics would be safe for athletes as...

SAD asks Centre to provide DAP, NPK fertilisers at subsidised rates

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Wednesday urged the central government to provide diammonium phosphate DAP and nitrogen phosphorus potash NPK fertilisers to farmers at subsidised rates.Hikes in the range of 50-60 per cent in the rates of the...

Clean Clothes Campaign urge UK, EU, other countries to support TRIPS waiver at WTO

Garment workers unions, labour and human rights groups on Wednesday called on all governments, especially the UK, EU, Switzerland, Japan, Norway and Australia, to support the TRIPS waiver proposal for COVID-19 vaccines before the WTO.The pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021