UK says will work with EU on travel, cautious approach needed

UK says will work with EU on travel, cautious approach neededReuters | London | Updated: 19-05-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 22:28 IST
Britain will work with the EU on reopening travel but a cautious approach is needed, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday, after the bloc agreed to ease COVID-19 rules on non-EU visitors in a move that could open the door to Britons.
"We will work with them," Hancock said at a news conference.
"We are, I think, wise to take a cautious approach to international travel."
