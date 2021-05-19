COVID-19: Haryana records 153 fatalities, 6,818 fresh cases

COVID-19: Haryana records 153 fatalities, 6,818 fresh casesPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-05-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 22:35 IST
Haryana on Wednesday reported 153 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, taking its cumulative death toll to 7,076, and 6,818 new cases, pushing the state's infection tally to 7,16,507.
According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include 22 from Karnal, 15 from Gurgaon, 14 from Hisar and 10 from Panipat.
Among the districts reporting a big spike in new infections are Gurgaon (1,161), Hisar (565) and Faridabad (435), it showed.
The total number of active cases stands at 70,758, while the count of recoveries has reached 6,38,673.
The state's COVID-19 positivity rate is 8.50 per cent and the recovery rate 89.14 per cent, the bulletin showed.
