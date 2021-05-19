Left Menu

Chhattisgarh records 5,680 new COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 19-05-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 22:49 IST
Chhattisgarh records 5,680 new COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 5,680 new COVID-19casesand 146 more deaths, taking the infection count to 9,31,211 and the toll to 12,182, a health department official said.

The number of recoveries reached 8,33,161 after 1,366 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 8,082 others completed their home isolation during the day, he said.

Post these recoveries, the number of activecasesin the state stood at 85,868, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 309 newcases,taking its total count to 1,53,919, including 3,024 deaths, he said.

Raigarh recorded 441 newcases, Korba 387 and Janjgir-Champa 363, among other districts, he said.

With 69,402 more samples examined on Wednesday, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state went up to 83,75,652, the official said.

The state has so far reported 90 cases of Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, among people who have recovered or are still recovering from COVID-19, the official said.

One of these patients died in Durg district, he said.

The patients of black fungus, a rare but dangerous infection, are being treated in hospitals at Raipur, Durg and Mahasamund districts.

Of the total Mucormycosis patients under treatment, 61 are admitted in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, he said.

The fungal infection is being reported mostly among patients who are suffering from diabetes or are immuno- compromised, the official added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positivecases9,31,211, Newcases5,680, Deaths 12,182, Recovered 8,33,161, Activecases85,868, Tests conducted so far 83,75,652.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Army keeping an eye on drill by Chinese military near Ladakh region: Gen Naravane

The Indian Army is keeping a constant eye on activities by the Chinese military including a drill it is conducting in its training areas near Ladakh region and there were no violations by either side since the implementation of the disengag...

Cyclone: Gujarat govt to give Rs 4 lakh each to kin of dead

The Gujarat government on Wednesday approved a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who have died due to various incidents related to cyclone Tauktae that ravaged coastal areas of the state.Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who mad...

Saudi Arabia: Residents show vaccination proof

Saudi Arabia says starting in August, residents must show proof of vaccination to enter government offices, use public transportation, attend schools and other activities.The move is the first by the kingdom to tie the economic reopening to...

CID records cop's statement over his charges against Param Bir

The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department CID on Wednesday recorded the statement of police inspector Bhimrao Ghadge here in connection with the allegations levelled by him against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021