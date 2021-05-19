Left Menu

Nearly 18.7 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 22:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 18,69,89,265 as per the 8 pm provisional report, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said 5,27,067 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday and cumulatively 70,12,752 people across 36 states and UTs since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

The total of 18,69,89,265 beneficiaries include 96,85,597 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,67,071 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,46,34,130 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 82,56,235 FLWs who have taken the second dose, and 70,12,752 individuals in the 18-44 age group who have received the first dose.

Besides, 5,83,40,325 and 94,34,731 beneficiaries over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 5,49,33,136 and 1,80,25,288 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose respectively, the ministry said.

As on 'Day-124' of the vaccination drive (19th May, 2021), a total of 11,45,569 vaccine doses were given.

The ministry said 9,91,831 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,53,738 beneficiaries for the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 pm.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late night, it added.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

