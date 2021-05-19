Left Menu

77-yr-old doctor in K'taka offers medical services for Rs 20

A 77-year-old doctor in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district has dedicated his life to serving patients at a bare minimum consultation fee.

ANI | Kalaburagi (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-05-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 22:53 IST
77-yr-old doctor in K'taka offers medical services for Rs 20
Dr K Malhar Rao Malle at his clinic (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A 77-year-old doctor in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district has dedicated his life to serving patients at a bare minimum consultation fee. Dr K Malhar Rao Malle charges as low as Rs 20 as his consultation fees for treating patients.

In the spirit of serving the people who cannot afford health care, the doctor has not taken even a single penny till 2012. As per an Act passed in 2012, the private medical practitioners had to put up a board, due to which Dr Malle started taking Rs 10 as his fees, he told ANI.

The doctor also told that it was his father who made him pledge that he would not charge people. "It was my father's dream that I work as a social worker. He wanted me to give out free medicines to people," said the doctor.

Explaining the idea of his father's dream to see his son as a social worker, Dr Malle said that his grandmother died of ill health, while the family could not avail the services of any doctor. Speaking to ANI, he said, "At that time we could not get any doctor. For this reason, my father made me study medical sciences and directed me not to take exorbitant fees."

Dr K Malhar Rao Malle has worked as a doctor since 1975 after he completed his MBBS in 1974. Until recently, he used to charge Rs 10. The 77-year-old doctor further elucidated the Rs 10 increase in his fees and said, "Over the years, I have never owned a place of my own. Since 1974 have lived in a rented place. I have to pay the rent and salary of those who work here for me. Recently, the rent increased so I was forced to charge an extra Rs 10."

Bhavani Singh, a patient who has been consulting Dr Malle for the last 30-35 years, said, "Only God knows how he manages to live on Rs 20. I have no words to appreciate what he is doing. In the Covid-19 pandemic, some have shut their clinics. Dr Malle would never do such a thing. Even in such harsh times, the doctor has been very generous by consulting his patients as he used to and by charging a nominal rate." A lot of his patients belong to the nearby slum area. Daily, on an average 75-100 patients visit Dr Malle.

The doctor described that he is flushed with happiness when the people of lower-income groups come and tell him that the prescribed medicines worked. "There are a lot of slum areas here. I feel happy when they appreciate me by saying that the medicine helped in their medical problem. I feel so much pleasure and I feel inspired by this," said Dr Malle. "I would never forget what my father told me. I will work like this for a lifetime," concluded Dr Malle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Army keeping an eye on drill by Chinese military near Ladakh region: Gen Naravane

The Indian Army is keeping a constant eye on activities by the Chinese military including a drill it is conducting in its training areas near Ladakh region and there were no violations by either side since the implementation of the disengag...

Cyclone: Gujarat govt to give Rs 4 lakh each to kin of dead

The Gujarat government on Wednesday approved a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who have died due to various incidents related to cyclone Tauktae that ravaged coastal areas of the state.Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who mad...

Saudi Arabia: Residents show vaccination proof

Saudi Arabia says starting in August, residents must show proof of vaccination to enter government offices, use public transportation, attend schools and other activities.The move is the first by the kingdom to tie the economic reopening to...

CID records cop's statement over his charges against Param Bir

The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department CID on Wednesday recorded the statement of police inspector Bhimrao Ghadge here in connection with the allegations levelled by him against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021