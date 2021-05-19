Number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in France falls below 4,000

The number of people with COVID-19 in intensive care units in France fell by 153 to 3,862, the first time the ICU tally has been below 4,000 since March 11.

The health ministry also reported on Wednesday 19,050 new coronavirus cases, an increase of 1.64% compared to last week.

Also Read: Cementing Egypt security ties, France seals large warplane deal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)