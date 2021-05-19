Left Menu

Late Dr Aggarwal's foundation announces free online Covid consultation services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 23:01 IST
In keeping with the late Dr K K Aggarwal's spirit of 'the show must go on', the foundation started by him on Wednesday announced that it will run a free online consultation services on COVID-19 for 12 hours every day.

Aggarwal, 62, died on Monday after a prolonged battle with COVID-19.

Soon as the news of demise surfaced, tributes had started pouring in from all quarters on the social media.

His death was announced in a condolence statement on the noted cardiologist's Twitter handle on Tuesday.

His daughter, Naina, had confirmed the reports on his demise, and said, ''He saved so many lives, but we couldn't save him''.

Aggarwal, also a Padma Shri awardee, had gained more prominence with his informative videos about COVID-19 on social media.

On Wednesday, on his Twitter handle, another post was shared, ''Dr KK Aggarwal always believed that the show must go on, hence HCFI Dr KK Research Fund will carry on his legacy and continue to help those in need #onlineopd 10:00 am-10:00 pm, everyday!'' The post included a poster which shared a Zoom meeting id, with a caption, ''free medical consultation and guidance from a team of COVID-19 experts''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

