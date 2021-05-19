Left Menu

Zimbabwe reports first cases of coronavirus variant from India

Travellers from India would be subjected to a COVID-19 test on arrival even if they have been tested in their country of origin. Zimbabwe has recorded 38,595 COVID-19 cases and 1,583 deaths since last year.

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 19-05-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 23:19 IST
Zimbabwe reports first cases of coronavirus variant from India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Zimbabwe has detected the first cases of the new coronavirus variant that emerged in India, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said on Wednesday, adding that all travellers from the Asian nation would be required to undergo mandatory quarantine. Chiwenga, who also doubles as Zimbabwe's health minister, said in a statement the cases had been detected among a group of people in the central town of Kwekwe after a student returned from India on April 29.

"People travelling from or transiting from India will be subject to mandatory quarantine at a designated quarantine centre and at their own cost," Chiwenga said. Travellers from India would be subjected to a COVID-19 test on arrival even if they have been tested in their country of origin.

Zimbabwe has recorded 38,595 COVID-19 cases and 1,583 deaths since last year. A total of 600,579 people have received COVID-19 vaccines from China and India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain, in bid to rally economy, wants tourists within weeks

A senior Spanish government official says he expects British and other vacationers to return to Spain within weeks as the country races to revive its tourism industry amid the COVID-9 pandemic.Deputy Minister for Tourism Fernando Valds told...

International HR Day 2021: Human resource personnel cope with COVID-19 challenges, adapt to keep organisations strong

What could possibly be more important than the task of hiring in an organization and the Human Resource HR manager has a direct role in it. May 20 marks as International HR Day to celebrate the role of human resource personnel in building a...

Brazil reviews emergency use request for vaccine made by China's CanSino

Brazils health regulator Anvisa said on Wednesday it was reviewing a request for the emergency use of the COVID-19 single-shot vaccine developed by Chinese laboratory CanSino Biologics. Anvisa said it received the request late on Tuesday fr...

Indian Army keeping an eye on drill by Chinese military near Ladakh region: Gen Naravane

The Indian Army is keeping a constant eye on activities by the Chinese military including a drill it is conducting in its training areas near Ladakh region and there were no violations by either side since the implementation of the disengag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021