Left Menu

Pune district reports 4,557 new COVID-19 cases, 114 deaths

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-05-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 23:25 IST
Pune district reports 4,557 new COVID-19 cases, 114 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pune, May 19 (PTI)Punedistrict reported 4,557 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its COVID-19 count to 9,80,986, a health department official said.

He said the death toll rose to 15,663 after 114 more patients succumbed to the infection in the western Maharashtra district in the last 24 hours.

Also, 2,407 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

''Of the 4,557 new cases, 1,164 were reported from Pune PuneMunicipal Corporation areas, where the count rose to 4,62,172. With 762 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's COVID-19 count increased to 2,43,947,'' he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 2,74,867, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain, in bid to rally economy, wants tourists within weeks

A senior Spanish government official says he expects British and other vacationers to return to Spain within weeks as the country races to revive its tourism industry amid the COVID-9 pandemic.Deputy Minister for Tourism Fernando Valds told...

International HR Day 2021: Human resource personnel cope with COVID-19 challenges, adapt to keep organisations strong

What could possibly be more important than the task of hiring in an organization and the Human Resource HR manager has a direct role in it. May 20 marks as International HR Day to celebrate the role of human resource personnel in building a...

Brazil reviews emergency use request for vaccine made by China's CanSino

Brazils health regulator Anvisa said on Wednesday it was reviewing a request for the emergency use of the COVID-19 single-shot vaccine developed by Chinese laboratory CanSino Biologics. Anvisa said it received the request late on Tuesday fr...

Indian Army keeping an eye on drill by Chinese military near Ladakh region: Gen Naravane

The Indian Army is keeping a constant eye on activities by the Chinese military including a drill it is conducting in its training areas near Ladakh region and there were no violations by either side since the implementation of the disengag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021