Left Menu

Brazil reviews emergency use request for vaccine made by China's CanSino

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Wednesday it was reviewing a request for the emergency use of the COVID-19 single-shot vaccine developed by Chinese laboratory CanSino Biologics. Butantan said on Tuesday that China will reduce a shipment of pharmaceutical ingredients for producing vaccines next week, providing enough to produce 5 million CoronaVac shots instead of the 7 million.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 20-05-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 23:58 IST
Brazil reviews emergency use request for vaccine made by China's CanSino
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Wednesday it was reviewing a request for the emergency use of the COVID-19 single-shot vaccine developed by Chinese laboratory CanSino Biologics. Anvisa said it received the request late on Tuesday from Belcher Farmaceutica, the Brazilian representative of CanSino, and it would take up to seven days to make a decision, if the papers are in order.

"The Cansino vaccine, effective with just one dose, is being used in China. China is committed to continue and expand its vaccine partnership with Brazil," China's ambassador to Brazil, Yang Wanming, tweeted on Wednesday. If authorized, CanSino's would be the second Chinese COVID-19 vaccine to be used in Brazil, along with the CoronaVac shot developed by Sinovac Biotech in partnership with the Butantan biomedical institute in Sao Paulo state.

Five of every six COVID-19 shots administered in Brazil through April came from the Sinovac-Butantan partnership, but production has sputtered due to delayed shipments from China. Butantan said on Tuesday that China will reduce a shipment of pharmaceutical ingredients for producing vaccines next week, providing enough to produce 5 million CoronaVac shots instead of the 7 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan to get $700 million of funding from Afreximbank next week -PM

African Export-Import Bank Afreximbank will provide Sudan next week with 700 million in funding to support the energy and communications sectors, the Sudanese prime minister said on Wednesday. The pledge was made during a meeting with bank ...

Moroccan police and migrants clash near Spanish enclave, witness says

Moroccan riot police clashed with hundreds of migrants in the town of Fnideq near the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Wednesday evening, with both sides throwing stones at each other, a Reuters witness said....

Report reveals progress on environmentally protected areas, but quality must improve

The study is the final report card on the goal of protecting at least 17 per cent of land and inland waters, and 10 per cent of the marine environment, by 2020. The international community has made major progress towards the global target...

Israel fires at south Lebanon after cross-border rocket launches

Israel fired artillery at targets in Lebanon after four rockets were launched towards Israel from Lebanese territory on Wednesday, the Israeli military said.A security source in Lebanon said Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Lebanese group that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021