Left Menu

COVID recovered patient dies of black fungus infection in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-05-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 00:18 IST
COVID recovered patient dies of black fungus infection in Assam

A COVID-19 recovered patient died of black fungus infection, the first such case reported in Assam, at a private hospital in Guwahati on Wednesday, officials said.

The 27-year-old male patient was admitted to the hospital on May 16 in a critical condition and he had all the symptoms of black fungus infection, the hospital said in a statement.

It said that the person hailing from Nagaon district had diabetes and tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6, following which he was admitted to a Covid care centre in the district.

''Subsequently, he tested Rapid Antigen Test negative on 12th May 2021 and was discharged from the centre. From 15th May 2021, he developed decreased vision in both eyes and other post-Covid complications at his home,'' the statement said.

The patient was brought to the emergency of the hospitals on May 16 ''in a very critical state'' and was admitted in the ICU.

''In spite of the best efforts by the clinical team, the patient expired at 6 am,'' the statement added.

When contacted, a senior official of the hospital told PTI that enough symptoms of black fungus infection like black patches on the face and loss of vision were there with the patient when he arrived.

''Clinically speaking, we can say that the patient had black fungus. But we can say it definitely only after studying the fungal culture. His samples have been sent for testing and it will take around four days for the report to come,'' he added.

A senior official of the Directorate of Health Services said that the government does not have any data as of now on black fungus infection as it has not been made a ''notified disease'' in the state.

''We are working on this and there is no need to panic.

We have enough stock of medicines in the state to treat the infection,'' the official told PTI.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch the infection by coming in contact with fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, burn or other types of skin trauma.

It can affect areas from where it can be inhaled -- through the nose, sinus, or lungs. If it enters from a wound or skin, it can cause local infection, but if it enters from the sinus, it can affect the eyes and brain.

Meanwhile, a government release said the Health Department has instructed a team of medical experts to study the development related to black fungus in the state and submit a report by Wednesday night.

''We will issue necessary directives after receiving the report. We are very serious about infection by black fungus and keeping a close watch. I request the public not to panic as black fungus is not a communicable disease,'' Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.

Assam's COVID-19 death toll rose to 2433 after 89 more people succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, while 6,143 new cases of infection pushed the tally to 3,47,001, the National Health Mission said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan to get $700 million of funding from Afreximbank next week -PM

African Export-Import Bank Afreximbank will provide Sudan next week with 700 million in funding to support the energy and communications sectors, the Sudanese prime minister said on Wednesday. The pledge was made during a meeting with bank ...

Moroccan police and migrants clash near Spanish enclave, witness says

Moroccan riot police clashed with hundreds of migrants in the town of Fnideq near the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Wednesday evening, with both sides throwing stones at each other, a Reuters witness said....

Report reveals progress on environmentally protected areas, but quality must improve

The study is the final report card on the goal of protecting at least 17 per cent of land and inland waters, and 10 per cent of the marine environment, by 2020. The international community has made major progress towards the global target...

Israel fires at south Lebanon after cross-border rocket launches

Israel fired artillery at targets in Lebanon after four rockets were launched towards Israel from Lebanese territory on Wednesday, the Israeli military said.A security source in Lebanon said Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Lebanese group that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021