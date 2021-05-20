Left Menu

India highlights efforts in preventing spread of COVID-19 at UN roundtable

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 00:37 IST
India highlights efforts in preventing spread of COVID-19 at UN roundtable

India highlighted its efforts in preventing the spread of coronavirus and development of new drugs, vaccines, and other innovative measures for curing infected patients at a high-level roundtable at the United Nations-Commission on Science and Technology for Development (UN-CSDT).

Reading the message on behalf of the Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ashutosh Sharma, at the high-level roundtable held as part of the 24th Session of the UN-CSDT, S K Varshney, Head, International Division of the DST, highlighted the COVID-19 vaccination drive launched by the government for taking care of overall health and well-being of all sections of the society, the DST said.

It said the participants of the virtually organised high-level roundtable organised on May 18 included Minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure of Gambia, Minister of Science and Technology of Philippines, Minister of Science and Technology of Pakistan, and Secretary (Education), Ministry of Education, Science and Technology of Nepal, in addition to the panelist from the WHO, Academician from Brazil and Board Chair of Woman in Global Health, United Nations Young Leader for Sustainable Development Goals.

The panellists and ministerial delegations discussed at length measures and initiatives launched by respective governments for using science, technology and innovation to close the gap on sustainable development goal 3 on good health and well-being, particularly during and post-corona pandemic, the DST said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan to get $700 million of funding from Afreximbank next week -PM

African Export-Import Bank Afreximbank will provide Sudan next week with 700 million in funding to support the energy and communications sectors, the Sudanese prime minister said on Wednesday. The pledge was made during a meeting with bank ...

Moroccan police and migrants clash near Spanish enclave, witness says

Moroccan riot police clashed with hundreds of migrants in the town of Fnideq near the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Wednesday evening, with both sides throwing stones at each other, a Reuters witness said....

Report reveals progress on environmentally protected areas, but quality must improve

The study is the final report card on the goal of protecting at least 17 per cent of land and inland waters, and 10 per cent of the marine environment, by 2020. The international community has made major progress towards the global target...

Israel fires at south Lebanon after cross-border rocket launches

Israel fired artillery at targets in Lebanon after four rockets were launched towards Israel from Lebanese territory on Wednesday, the Israeli military said.A security source in Lebanon said Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Lebanese group that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021