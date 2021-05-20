Left Menu

Greek PM hopes refurbished airports become 'bridges' for freer post-COVID summer

He was speaking at the opening of the refurbished airport of Thessaloniki, the final leg of a 440 million euro investment undertaken by a consortium led by German airport operator Fraport. Concluding a project which started in 2017, it has now upgraded 14 Greek airports, including those on the popular holiday islands of Santorini, Corfu and Rhodes.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 20-05-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 00:46 IST
Greek PM hopes refurbished airports become 'bridges' for freer post-COVID summer
File Photo Image Credit: IANS

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday more than a dozen Greek airports renovated by a German-led consortium could serve as "bridges" for a summer of greater freedom after months of lockdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. He was speaking at the opening of the refurbished airport of Thessaloniki, the final leg of a 440 million euro investment undertaken by a consortium led by German airport operator Fraport.

Concluding a project which started in 2017, it has now upgraded 14 Greek airports, including those on the popular holiday islands of Santorini, Corfu and Rhodes. "As we carefully walk towards the exit of the COVID-19 health crisis, these airports will become our national bridges for a freer and more efficient summer, as we continue to build a wall of immunity with our vaccine rollout," Mitsotakis said.

The expanded airport at Thessaloniki, which cost 100 million euros, will have twice as many departure gates, many more retail facilities and can accommodate about 10 million people a year. It handled 6.9 million in 2019, before the pandemic struck. "The 14 new and upgraded airports, which were delivered three months ahead of the contractual deadline, mark the beginning of a new era both for tourism and for the 14 local communities," Fraport Greece Chief Executive officer Alexander Zinell said.

Tourism accounts for a fifth of Greece's economy and Mitsotakis' conservative government is desperate to avoid another lost summer after months of tackling a second wave of the pandemic which pushed hospitals to their limits. On May 14 Greece lifted quarantine rules for non-EU visitors who have been vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19.

Authorities aim to have immunised all adults on the Greek islands by July as they trie to reassure tourists that they are safe destinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan to get $700 million of funding from Afreximbank next week -PM

African Export-Import Bank Afreximbank will provide Sudan next week with 700 million in funding to support the energy and communications sectors, the Sudanese prime minister said on Wednesday. The pledge was made during a meeting with bank ...

Moroccan police and migrants clash near Spanish enclave, witness says

Moroccan riot police clashed with hundreds of migrants in the town of Fnideq near the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Wednesday evening, with both sides throwing stones at each other, a Reuters witness said....

Report reveals progress on environmentally protected areas, but quality must improve

The study is the final report card on the goal of protecting at least 17 per cent of land and inland waters, and 10 per cent of the marine environment, by 2020. The international community has made major progress towards the global target...

Israel fires at south Lebanon after cross-border rocket launches

Israel fired artillery at targets in Lebanon after four rockets were launched towards Israel from Lebanese territory on Wednesday, the Israeli military said.A security source in Lebanon said Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Lebanese group that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021