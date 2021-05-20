Left Menu

UP minister seeks details of Remdesivir allotment to Ghaziabad to check black-marketing

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 20-05-2021 01:10 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 01:08 IST
Uttar Pradesh's minister of state for health Atul Garg has sought the details of Remdesivir injections allotted by the state government to the Ghaziabad district in a bid to check black-marketing of the antiviral drug, an official said on Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to the Ghaziabad district magistrate, Garg said despite writing to the administration on four separate occasions since April 18, no information on the matter has been provided to him till date.

A list of pharmacies and hospitals have also been summoned who had received injections of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug used to treat COVID-19 symptoms.

The action comes in the wake up several reports highlighting the black-marketing of Remdesivir amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

I have asked the district officials to provide within a week the list of COVID patients along with the copies of their Aadhar cards and mobile phone numbers who have been administered Remdesivir injections so far to check if there has been any black-marketing, Garg told PTI.

If they fail to furnish the list, I will lodge a complaint against the drug inspector with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Garg said.

