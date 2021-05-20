Kids in the United States will likely be able to get COVID-19 vaccinations by the end of this year or the first quarter of 2022, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said at an event on Wednesday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news

EUROPE * Britain launched a nationwide study on Wednesday to explore whether giving a third dose "booster" shot of coronavirus vaccines would be safe and effective in extending immune protection against COVID-19

* A recovery in Spanish tourism this summer depends on the successful roll-out of international vaccination certificates and Britain adding Spain to its green list of safe destinations, the chief executive of Melia Hotels said * Cyprus has recorded its first cases of the Indian variant, its health ministry said, adding the individuals involved were swiftly isolated and quarantined after arriving

AMERICAS * Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said it was reviewing a request for the emergency use of the COVID-19 single-shot vaccine developed by Chinese laboratory CanSino Biologics

* Infections have dropped across the Americas, with the most improvement seen in the United States due to mass vaccination, the head of the Pan American Health Organization said ASIA-PACIFIC

* Nearly two-thirds of people tested in India have shown exposure to the coronavirus, a chain of private laboratories said, indicating a runaway spread of the virus as the daily death toll rose to a record 4,529 * Thailand is aiming to administer one shot to 70% of its population by September, its health minister said, as it seeks to provide protection for more people faster amid its deadliest outbreak so far

* The International Olympic Committee said the Tokyo Olympics would be safe for athletes as well as the host community, amid mounting opposition in Japan and fears it will fuel a spike in cases MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Zimbabwe has detected the first cases of the new coronavirus variant that emerged in India, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said, adding that all travellers from the Asian nation would be required to undergo mandatory quarantine * Egypt will extend measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, including early closing hours for shops, until the end of May, the cabinet said

* Dubai Airports' chief executive urged wealthy nations to better help poorer states in accessing COVID-19 vaccines, saying global travel was unlikely to reach previous heights without most people being vaccinated MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Emergent BioSolutions could resume making J&J's COVID-19 vaccine "within days" of getting the regulatory go-ahead, but is still fixing the problems that ruined millions of doses in March, its chief executive said * Pfizer is to begin producing a key ingredient for its COVID-19 vaccine at an Irish facility for the first time, the U.S. drugmaker said

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said there was an oil deficit on the global market even though some countries were recording a rising cases

* Stock indexes fell globally on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while cryptocurrencies plunged after regulatory moves from China, with bitcoin dropping to its lowest level since January (Compiled by Federico Maccioni, Sarah Morland and Shailesh Kuber; Edited by Alex Richardson and Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)