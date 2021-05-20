Left Menu

Brazil in vaccine talks with Moderna, reviewing CanSino shot

Brazil's health minister said on Wednesday he had spoken with Moderna about buying its COVID-19 vaccine, as the country scrambles for shots from producers passed over last year. The ministry announced talks with Moderna in July 2020. In February, Eduardo Pazuello, then health minister, criticized the price of Moderna's vaccine.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 20-05-2021 01:52 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 01:42 IST
Brazil in vaccine talks with Moderna, reviewing CanSino shot
Representative Image.

Brazil's health minister said on Wednesday he had spoken with Moderna about buying its COVID-19 vaccine, as the country scrambles for shots from producers passed over last year. Separately, the health regulator Anvisa said it had received an emergency use request late on Tuesday from Belcher Farmaceutica, the Brazilian representative of China's CanSino Biologics, and it would take up to seven days to make a decision, if the papers are in order.

Brazil is still suffering a long, deadly second wave of coronavirus infections and has struggled to implement an effective nationwide vaccination program. Less than 10% of the population has been fully immunized against the virus. "I spoke with representatives of Moderna today, and indicated that the Health Ministry and Brazilian government would like to enter into partnership with the manufacturer for the supply of vaccines with a high capacity to respond to COVID-19 variants," Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga wrote in a tweet.

In early March, before Queiroga became minister, the ministry said it was "practically in the final stage of negotiations" with Moderna for the purchase of vaccines. The ministry announced talks with Moderna in July 2020.

In February, Eduardo Pazuello, then health minister, criticized the price of Moderna's vaccine. "The destiny of our country is to be vaccine makers. We will make vaccines for Brazil and Latin America," Pazuello said at the time. "We can't count on labs that simply sell us vaccines."

Brazil is currently using locally finished vaccines produced by AstraZeneca and China's Sinovac, as well as imported doses of the shot from Pfizer/BioNTech . "China is committed to continue and expand its vaccine partnership with Brazil," China's ambassador to Brazil, Yang Wanming, tweeted on Wednesday.

Five of every six COVID-19 shots administered in Brazil through April came from a partnership between Sinovac and Sao Paulo's Butantan biomedical institute, but production has sputtered due to delayed shipments from China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. and Russian foreign ministers begin talks in Iceland

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov both stressed their two countries have differences but should work together on some issues, as they began talks in Iceland on Wednesday night.The meeting mark...

Soccer-Mbappe magic sets up PSG for French Cup victory

Kylian Mbappe set up the first goal and grabbed one of his own as Paris St Germain retained the French Cup with a 2-0 victory over Monaco in Wednesdays final at the Stade de France. Quick thinking by Mbappe to disposes Axel Disasi in his ow...

U.S. waives sanctions on Nord Stream 2 company and CEO

The Biden administration waived sanctions on the company behind Russias Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany and its chief executive, according to a State Department report sent to Congress on Wednesday. The report, a copy of which was see...

Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory

Federico Chiesa clinched a Coppa Italia triumph for Juventus and a first trophy for coach Andrea Pirlo with a 2-1 victory over Atalanta in the final on Wednesday.Another early Champions League exit and a limp Serie A title defence left Pirl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021