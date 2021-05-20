Left Menu

Andhra CM launches CT, MRI scan machines

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched CT and MRI Machines at RIMS Hospitals in Ongole, Kadapa, Srikakulam and Government General Hospital Nellore virtually from his camp office here on Wednesday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-05-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 08:53 IST
Andhra CM launches CT, MRI scan machines
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched CT and MRI Machines at RIMS Hospitals in Ongole, Kadapa, Srikakulam and Government General Hospital Nellore virtually from his camp office here on Wednesday. The Chief Minister said there are 11 teaching hospitals in the state of which CT and MRI machines are available only in seven teaching hospitals and added that these machines are available in PPP mode without any scope for up-gradation in technology, software, quality of diagnosis and the picture.

Speaking on the occasion, he said 16 teaching hospitals are being set up in the state ensuring one teaching hospital and one nursing college in every parliament constituency. Reddy said top-of-the-line diagnosis services, brought under Aarogyasri will be made available in these hospitals and provided free of cost to Aarogyasri patients.

"Aarogyasri trust will spend money for operation and maintenance of these machines," he said. He said new CT and MRI machines of Siemens company with the latest technology are being set up in Srikakulam, Ongole, Nellore and only CT machine in Kadapa (as MRI Machine is already available in Kadapa) with a budget of around Rs 69 crore.

Siemens company will give three years warranty and provide maintenance for seven years for these machines, he said and added that existing technology will be upgraded and new equipment will be set up in existing seven teaching hospitals. The Chief Minister lauded the services of doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, Asha workers and volunteers who have been working under pressure during the pandemic.

Regarding action taken by some senior officials on staff for not conducting fewer surveys properly, the Chief Minister said everyone including him is working under pressure and advised the Collectors, Joint Collectors and District Medical and Health Officers not to lose temper and get their work done. He asserted that the mortality rate of the state due to COVID-19 is very low compared to other states.

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 23,160 new COVID-19 cases, 106 deaths and 24,819 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed. The state had recorded 9,686 deaths and 12,79,110 recoveries till Wednesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hrs

Ladakh reported 134 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 16,918, the Union Territorys health department informed on Thursday. According to the health departments data, out of the total fresh cases, 124 cases were reported from ...

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming to step down as CEO

Zhang Yiming, founder of TikTok owner ByteDance, told employees of the Chinese technology giant in a memo that he will step down as chief executive and be succeeded by human resource chief Liang Rubo, the company disclosed on Thursday. The ...

Estimated 4,000-6,000 refugees from Myanmar sought safety in India: UN

An estimated 4,000 to 6,000 refugees from Myanmar have sought safety in India, a spokesperson for the UN chief has said, as the world body voiced concern over the rising levels of displacement of people since the military coup in the countr...

New York police search home of Rochester mayor in criminal probe

New York State Police conducted a search at the home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren as part of a criminal investigation, the police said late on Wednesday. A CBS TV affiliate in Rochester reported that her husband was the target of the po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021