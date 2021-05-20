Left Menu

Ladakh reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hrs

Ladakh reported 134 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 16,918, the Union Territory's health department informed on Thursday.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 20-05-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 08:58 IST
Ladakh reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hrs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ladakh reported 134 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 16,918, the Union Territory's health department informed on Thursday. According to the health department's data, out of the total fresh cases, 124 cases were reported from Leh and 10 from Kargil.

With one fatality in the past 24 hours, the total death toll has climbed to 171, which includes 123 deaths in Leh and 48 in the Kargil district. The total number of active cases in the union territory has reached 1,589, including 1,328 in Leh district and 261 in Kargil district.

A total of 127 patients discharged on Wednesday, including 96 in Leh and 31 in Kargil, taking the number of recoveries to 15,158, which accounted for over 90 per cent of the total cases. Of the total 16,918 COVID-19 cases in the union territory, 13,934 are from Leh and 2,984 from Kargil.

Meanwhile, India's daily spike of coronavirus cases remained below the 3 lakh mark for the third consecutive day as only 2,67,334 fresh infections were recorded on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Supporting small businesses key for economic recovery

A new digital training, advice and support service will enable small businesses to take advantage of opportunities in e-commerce as they recover from the global economic impact of COVID-19.Greater use of digital technology will be a hallmar...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Stockholm concert venue renamed in tribute to DJ AviciiA concert and sports venue in Stockholm has been renamed Avicii Arena in tribute to one of Swedens most successful musical ex...

Four of family killed as house collapses in Shamli

A woman and her three minor children were killed after a house collapsed following rains in Shamli district on Thursday, an official said. Sub Divisional Magistrate Sandeep Kumar said the four were sleeping in their house when the incident ...

Cyclone Tauktae: 188 rescued, 37 bodies recovered after Barge P305 mishap

As many as 188 workmen have been rescued and 37 bodies have been recovered from barge P305 which sank in the Arabian Sea 35 nautical miles from Mumbai under the impact of cyclone Tauktae, informed the Indian Navy on Thursday. Navy in a stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021